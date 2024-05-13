First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 89,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FCAL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,060. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of 130.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 365.79%.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.