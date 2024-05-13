Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 118.8%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,662,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 4,873,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.8 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at C$1.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$3.20.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

About Genscript Biotech

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.