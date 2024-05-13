Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 118.8%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,662,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 4,873,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.8 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at C$1.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$3.20.
About Genscript Biotech
