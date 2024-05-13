Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Expands By 108.6%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GPIQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $46.89.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3882 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIQ. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

