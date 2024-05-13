North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.71), with a volume of 212627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.69).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14,750.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.