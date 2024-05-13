Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Down 7.1%

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 67,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 39,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Apex Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

