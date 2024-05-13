Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 3.4%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34. 185,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 607,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $947.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

