Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $590.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.23), with a volume of 104634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 539.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 489.11. The stock has a market cap of £467.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,215.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
