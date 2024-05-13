Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,068 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.52.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $517.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greene County Bancorp
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.