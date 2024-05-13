Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,068 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.52.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $517.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

