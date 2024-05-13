Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.88

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.88 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.84 ($1.73), with a volume of 229515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.71).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KGH
Knights Group Price Performance
About Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.