Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.88

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.88 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.84 ($1.73), with a volume of 229515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.71).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGH

Knights Group Price Performance

About Knights Group

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.89. The firm has a market cap of £118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37.

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.