enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 417,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,259,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EU shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,395 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,055,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,307 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

