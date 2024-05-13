Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 391,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 610,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Harvest Minerals Trading Down 13.5 %

The company has a market cap of £3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.22.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

