Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 391,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 610,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Harvest Minerals Trading Down 13.5 %
The company has a market cap of £3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.22.
About Harvest Minerals
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Minerals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.