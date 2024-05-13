Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 112.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.56. 147,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,281. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
