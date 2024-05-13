LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. 172,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 297,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNZA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $534.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

