Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 4.5%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 75,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 276,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.