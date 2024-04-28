OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $102.02 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

