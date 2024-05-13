Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 3,571,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,525,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

