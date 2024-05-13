Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 2.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.52 and last traded at $162.93. Approximately 92,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 575,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

