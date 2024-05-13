Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 9.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 33,354,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 42,393,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

