Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Down 2.2%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $287.81 and last traded at $288.11. 139,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,100,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.72 and a 200 day moving average of $229.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

