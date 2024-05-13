Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 37.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.