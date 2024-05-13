Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 37.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

