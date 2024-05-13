Short Interest in Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Expands By 72.2%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAFYY remained flat at $9.46 during midday trading on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

