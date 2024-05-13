BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 53,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.