Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,350. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $189.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

