Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.