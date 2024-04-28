Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.