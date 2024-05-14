Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Cavco Industries Company Profile

CVCO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.36. 57,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.38. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.