Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,360 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $484,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 1,110,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,772. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

