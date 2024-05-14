Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,149. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

