Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 90,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Squarespace by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 84.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 5,245,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,289 shares of company stock worth $13,480,448. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

