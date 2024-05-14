Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of RxSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,172. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,493.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,493.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600 in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

