Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 22,690 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of HashiCorp worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HashiCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,572. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,750 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

