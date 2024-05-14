Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 12,037 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 4,859,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

