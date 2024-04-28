Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 7,782 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,415,000 after purchasing an additional 360,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IYW stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 798,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

