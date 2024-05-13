McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $13.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. 5,600,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

