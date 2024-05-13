McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.71 on Monday, reaching $1,337.51. 1,850,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,282. The company has a market cap of $619.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $628.47 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,308.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.