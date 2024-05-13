Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,547,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,387,000 after acquiring an additional 149,101 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $83.52. 4,950,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

