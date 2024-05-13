Summitry LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

