Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,029,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock worth $957,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

