Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. 24,046,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,039,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $299.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

