Summitry LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.