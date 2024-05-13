Summitry LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,065. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

