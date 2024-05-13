Gratus Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 116.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,152. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

