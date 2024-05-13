McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.37. 3,287,609 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

