Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,939 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $150.60. 4,165,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

