Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 2,232 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $39,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 825,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

