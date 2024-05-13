McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $883.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

