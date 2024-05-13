Gratus Capital LLC Has $298,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 172,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 631,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,861,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,563,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

