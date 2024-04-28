Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 1,485,999 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

