Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anghami Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ANGH traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.08. 58,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,164. Anghami has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

