Gratus Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 34.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $103.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

