3,476 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after acquiring an additional 648,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after purchasing an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after buying an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.76. 5,541,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,158. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.